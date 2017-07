Daily arrest report for July 28, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/28/17 EVANS, DANIEL TAYLOR DRIVING VEHICLE WITHOUT IGNITION DEVICE AS REQUIRED BY PROGR HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 JACKSON, BRIAN TYRE THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 JAMES, BERNARD JR FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 LOCKHART, CHRISTOPHER OWEN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 MACKIE-HARVEY, ANTHONY JAKOB VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 MACKIE-HARVEY, ANTHONY JAKOB VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 MCLAUGHLIN, NICHOLAS ISAAC VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 RILL, TED WILLIAM RIFLE/SHOTGUN:UNREGISTERED HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 RINEHART, JOHN WESLEY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 SANCHEZ-AGUILAR, JOSE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 SINNOTT, PAMELA SUE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/28/17 STERNER, DONALD JOSEPH CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/28/17 STERNER, DONALD JOSEPH CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/28/17 TAYLOR, CALVIN DONNELL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE