Daily arrest report for July 27, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/27/17 BARNES, DEANNA MARIE CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/27/17 BLIZZARD, JOSEPH SCOTT CONTEMPT OF CT FOR FAILING TO PAY REQ SUMS RELEASED ON BOND 7/27/17 DIMARZO, DENNIS WAYNE PEACE ORDER: FAIL TO COMPLY RELEASED ON BOND 7/27/17 GIBBS, JOHN THOMAS CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 GIBBS, JOHN THOMAS CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 GIBBS, JOHN THOMAS CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 KRAKET, DONALD ALLEN ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE FAILING TO STOP RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 KRAKET, DONALD ALLEN ATT TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEH FAILING TO STOP RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 KRAKET, DONALD ALLEN ATT TO ELIDE POLICE IN OFFI. POLICE VEH BY FAIL TO STOP/FLEE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 KRAKET, DONALD ALLEN DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 KRAKET, DONALD ALLEN DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 KRAKET, DONALD ALLEN DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 KRAKET, DONALD ALLEN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 LYTTLE, GEORGE ALEXANDER JR CDS DISTRIBUTE-NARCOTIC RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/27/17 LYTTLE, GEORGE ALEXANDER JR CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/27/17 MACHAK, SALLY ANN THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 7/27/17 MELTON, MICHAEL ERNEST VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 7/27/17 MOORE, SHANNON MARIE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/27/17 MOORE, SHANNON MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE