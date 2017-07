Daily arrest report for July 26, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/26/17 BOTTERILL, RANDOLPH EARL DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS HELD AT CCDC 7/26/17 BOTTERILL, RANDOLPH EARL DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 7/26/17 BOTTERILL, RANDOLPH EARL DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 7/26/17 BOTTERILL, RANDOLPH EARL DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 7/26/17 CAPLE, BROOKE ALISON CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/26/17 CAPLE, BROOKE ALISON CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/26/17 JOHNSTON, RICHARD MICHAEL VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/26/17 MULCAHY, JOHN AMBROSE LITTER/DUMP: UNDER 100 LBS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/26/17 RENFROW, CARA KRISTINE MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/26/17 SALKAY, BARTHOLOMEW JOSEPH CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/26/17 WOOD, MARLENE FRANCES VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC