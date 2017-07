Daily arrest report for July 25, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/25/17 AYERS, COURTNEY DELORES CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/25/17 BAILEY, EDWARD THERMAN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/25/17 HAYNES, ROBERT LAWRENCE VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 7/25/17 LONG, DARRELL CORNELIUS POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/25/17 LONG, DARRELL CORNELIUS CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/25/17 NOWAKOWSKI, BRANDON THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 7/25/17 NOWAKOWSKI, BRANDON THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/25/17 SHAH, SYED FARHAN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 7/25/17 THURAU, ARTHUR VON THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 7/25/17 THURAU, ARTHUR VON FRAUD IDENT INFO THFT $1K-<$10K HELD AT CCDC 7/25/17 THURAU, ARTHUR VON FRAUD ID INFO THFT $1K -<$10K HELD AT CCDC 7/25/17 THURAU, ARTHUR VON CRED CARD PERSONATN $1K TO <$10K HELD AT CCDC 7/25/17 WHITE, ASHLEY MICHELLE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE