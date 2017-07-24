Daily arrest report for July 23, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/23/17 JOHNSON, TRENTON MAURICE FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 7/23/17 KARAFFA, VICTOR ALVAREZ FALSE IMPRISONMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/23/17 KARAFFA, VICTOR ALVAREZ ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/23/17 SIMS, JONATHAN THOMAS VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC