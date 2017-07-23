Daily arrest report for July 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
7/22/17DORBERT, BONNIE THERESADRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
7/22/17DORBERT, BONNIE THERESADRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOLRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
7/22/17DORBERT, BONNIE THERESADRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOLRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
7/22/17LYNNE, KIMBERLY ANNEDRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOLHELD AT CCDC
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun
73°