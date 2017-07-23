Daily arrest report for July 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/22/17 DORBERT, BONNIE THERESA DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/22/17 DORBERT, BONNIE THERESA DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/22/17 DORBERT, BONNIE THERESA DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/22/17 LYNNE, KIMBERLY ANNE DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC