Daily arrest report for July 21, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/21/17 BAQUOL, JESSICA PAIGE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/21/17 BAQUOL, JESSICA PAIGE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 BITTO, TARA NICOLE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 CONOVER, NICHOLAS MICHAEL DRUG COURT SANCTION HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 CONOVER, NICHOLAS MICHAEL DRUG COURT SANCTION HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 CONOVER, NICHOLAS MICHAEL DRUG COURT SANCTION HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 FORSYTHE, MARK WAYNE POSSESSION OF FIREARMS HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 FORSYTHE, MARK WAYNE ILLEGAL POSS AMMO HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 FORSYTHE, MARK WAYNE RIFLE/SHOTGUN-POSSESSION W/FELONY CONVICTION HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 GARY, STEVEN DAVID VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 GOODMAN, DONNIE JOE III FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 HARSHA, RYAN LEIGH FALSE STATEMENT TO PEACE OFFICER HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 HARSHA, RYAN LEIGH CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 HARSHA, RYAN LEIGH CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 HARSHA, RYAN LEIGH RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 HAUGH, AARON JAY DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 HEFFNER, JON LAWRENCE FALSE STATEMENT TO OFFICER/CAUSE HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 KARR, TIMOTHY LAWSON DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 MALAGARI, MARCUS FRANCIS DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 POWERS, MICHAEL WEBSTER DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 PRICE, GREGORY LAMONT JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 RAVER, MANLEY GENE ILLEGAL POSS AMMO HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 RAVER, MANLEY GENE RIFLE/SHOTGUN-POSSESSION W/FELONY CONVICTION HELD AT CCDC 7/21/17 YOUNG, MATTHEW EUGENE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC