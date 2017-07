Daily arrest report for July 20, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/20/17 BUTTRY, NICOLE KRISTA CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/20/17 FORD, DAWSON CHARLES ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/20/17 FORD, DAWSON CHARLES MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/20/17 FORD, DAWSON CHARLES BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/20/17 FORD, DAWSON CHARLES RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/20/17 FORD, DAWSON CHARLES ASSAULT SEC DEG-LE/P;P/FIRE/EMS RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/20/17 FORD, DAWSON CHARLES ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/20/17 GRAY, WILLIAM FRED IV CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 HICKS, JOSHUA MICHAEL FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 HILL, MICHAEL LAWRENCE LEE JR CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 HILL, MICHAEL LAWRENCE LEE JR VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 HILL, MICHAEL LAWRENCE LEE JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 HILL, MICHAEL LAWRENCE LEE JR ATTEMPTED/BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 HILL, MICHAEL LAWRENCE LEE JR FRAUD-PER.IDENT.AVOID PROS HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 HILL, MICHAEL LAWRENCE LEE JR CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 HILL, MICHAEL LAWRENCE LEE JR ATT. BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 HILL, MICHAEL LAWRENCE LEE JR DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 HILL, MICHAEL LAWRENCE LEE JR DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 JIMENEZ, HOLLY MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/20/17 SHILOW, JOHN WILMER JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 7/20/17 TURNER, DOUGLAS ALLEN SR SEX OFFENSE THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 TURNER, DOUGLAS ALLEN SR SEX ABUSE MINOR HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE FIREARM USE/FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE ARMED ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 7/20/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC