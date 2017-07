Daily arrest report for July 19, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/19/17 DRECHSLER, CLARENCE JAMES DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/19/17 DRECHSLER, CLARENCE JAMES CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/19/17 DRECHSLER, CLARENCE JAMES DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/19/17 GOODMAN, BRANDON EDWARD CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/19/17 GOODMAN, BRANDON EDWARD CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/19/17 HARRIS, JAMAL DESHAWN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 LONG, DARRELL CORNELIUS FIREARM POSS W/FELONY CONVICTION HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 MAGRUDER, BRYSON LAMONT ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 MAGRUDER, BRYSON LAMONT VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 7/19/17 MAGRUDER, BRYSON LAMONT VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 7/19/17 MAGRUDER, BRYSON LAMONT VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 7/19/17 MATTHEWS, DANIEL CHRISTOPHER CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PANTZER, SUSAN ELIZABETH TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR FRAUD-PER.IDENT.AVOID PROS HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 PETERSON, NATHANIEL JR CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 SHANE, MICHAEL GREGORY JR THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 SHANE, MICHAEL GREGORY JR ROGUE AND VAGABOND HELD AT CCDC 7/19/17 SHANE, MICHAEL GREGORY JR CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS HELD AT CCDC