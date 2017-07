Daily arrest report for July 18, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/18/17 CARROLL, D'ANDRE ANTHONY CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 7/18/17 COOK, SARAH NICOLE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 7/18/17 COOK, SARAH NICOLE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 7/18/17 COOPER, JORDAN CHRISTIAN THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/18/17 COOPER, JORDAN CHRISTIAN BURGLARY- FOURTH DEGREE THEFT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/18/17 COOPER, JORDAN CHRISTIAN CONSPIRACY/BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/18/17 COOPER, JORDAN CHRISTIAN BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/18/17 FRATER, ROHAN ESTEVAN POSSESS REGULATED FIREARM BEING UNDER 21 HELD AT CCDC 7/18/17 GALLOSO, DIANA MARIA ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/18/17 GALLOSO, DIANA MARIA ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/18/17 KITTLE, BRYANT STRANG CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/18/17 MEADE, ANDRE JULLIAN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/18/17 SIMMS, DAKWON KNITE UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP HELD AT CCDC 7/18/17 TYLER, JENNIFER JENEEN THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC