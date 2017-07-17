Daily arrest report for July 16, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/16/17 CALLIER, JACQUELINE MICHELLE INDECENT EXPOSURE 7/16/17 CALLIER, JACQUELINE MICHELLE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/16/17 HARRISON, LINDSAY ANN VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 7/16/17 WITTE, JENNIFER NOEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE