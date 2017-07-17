Daily arrest report for July 16, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
7/16/17CALLIER, JACQUELINE MICHELLEINDECENT EXPOSURE 
7/16/17CALLIER, JACQUELINE MICHELLEDISORDERLY CONDUCT 
7/16/17HARRISON, LINDSAY ANNVIOLATION OF PRETRIALHELD AT CCDC
7/16/17WITTE, JENNIFER NOELASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
