Daily arrest report for July 16, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|7/16/17
|CALLIER, JACQUELINE MICHELLE
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|7/16/17
|CALLIER, JACQUELINE MICHELLE
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|7/16/17
|HARRISON, LINDSAY ANN
|VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL
|HELD AT CCDC
|7/16/17
|WITTE, JENNIFER NOEL
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE