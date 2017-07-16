Daily arrest report for July 15, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
7/15/17BRIGHTFUL, KEITH ROBERTCDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
7/15/17BRIGHTFUL, KEITH ROBERTCDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENTRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
7/15/17BRIGHTFUL, KEITH ROBERTCDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
7/15/17THOMAS, AARON CARLCONTEMPT OF COURT/FTAHELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
7/15/17VANDERGUCHT, JOHN JACOBDRUG COURT SANCTIONHELD AT CCDC
