Daily arrest report for July 15, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|7/15/17
|BRIGHTFUL, KEITH ROBERT
|CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|7/15/17
|BRIGHTFUL, KEITH ROBERT
|CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|7/15/17
|BRIGHTFUL, KEITH ROBERT
|CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|7/15/17
|THOMAS, AARON CARL
|CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA
|HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
|7/15/17
|VANDERGUCHT, JOHN JACOB
|DRUG COURT SANCTION
|HELD AT CCDC