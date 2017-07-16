Daily arrest report for July 15, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/15/17 BRIGHTFUL, KEITH ROBERT CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/15/17 BRIGHTFUL, KEITH ROBERT CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/15/17 BRIGHTFUL, KEITH ROBERT CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/15/17 THOMAS, AARON CARL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 7/15/17 VANDERGUCHT, JOHN JACOB DRUG COURT SANCTION HELD AT CCDC