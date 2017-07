Daily arrest report for July 12, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/12/17 BAKER, TODD EDWARD ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 DELL, DAVID MICHAEL SR BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND 7/12/17 DELL, DAVID MICHAEL SR BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE/TOOLS RELEASED ON BOND 7/12/17 DELL, DAVID MICHAEL SR BURGLARY- FOURTH DEGREE THEFT RELEASED ON BOND 7/12/17 DELL, DAVID MICHAEL SR BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND 7/12/17 DORSEY, RAEKWON IZAYHA FRAUD ID INFO THFT $1K -<$10K HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 DORSEY, RAEKWON IZAYHA ARMED ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 GARY, STEVEN DAVID THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 GARY, STEVEN DAVID THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 GARY, STEVEN DAVID MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 GARY, STEVEN DAVID MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 GARY, STEVEN DAVID BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 GARY, STEVEN DAVID BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 GISINER, CODEY ASHTON CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/12/17 JENKINS, BONNIE LEE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 7/12/17 JENKINS, BONNIE LEE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 7/12/17 JENKINS, BONNIE LEE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 7/12/17 JENKINS, BONNIE LEE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 7/12/17 JOHNSON, MICHAEL GENT VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 NUNNALLY, BERNICE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/12/17 RENDELMAN, MATTHEW EDWARD PEACE AND GOOD ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/12/17 SIMONS, BRANDON CASEY VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 7/12/17 WILSON, MALIK ANTON THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE 7/12/17 WILSON, MALIK ANTON ROBBERY 7/12/17 WILSON, MALIK ANTON ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE