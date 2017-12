Daily arrest report for December 5, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 12/5/17 AROCHO, LUIS ENRIQUE THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 AROCHO, LUIS ENRIQUE POSS ETC. RE-ENCODER/SKIMMING DEV HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 AROCHO, LUIS ENRIQUE SKIM DEV OBT BENEFIT - $10K-<$100K HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 BARNES, LAURA ANNE DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO 12/5/17 BARNES, LAURA ANNE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 12/5/17 BARNES, LAURA ANNE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 12/5/17 CRAWFORD, KATRINA MARIE CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION RELEASED ON BOND 12/5/17 CRAWFORD, KATRINA MARIE FRAUD-PER ID AVOID PAY $1500-<25K RELEASED ON BOND 12/5/17 CRAWFORD, KATRINA MARIE FRAUD-PER. IDENT. AVOID PROS RELEASED ON BOND 12/5/17 DANGERFIELD, ROGER ALLEN JR BURGLARY- FOURTH DEGREE THEFT HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 DANGERFIELD, ROGER ALLEN JR BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 DANGERFIELD, ROGER ALLEN JR THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 DANGERFIELD, ROGER ALLEN JR TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 FARNEY, DARYL DAVID UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 FARNEY, DARYL DAVID CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 FARNEY, DARYL DAVID CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 FARNEY, DARYL DAVID CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 HENSON, JOSEPH NERVIN CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 HOGAN, STEVEN WILLIAM HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 JONES, MICHAEL WALTER CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 12/5/17 JONES, MICHAEL WALTER CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 12/5/17 JONES, MICHAEL WALTER CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 12/5/17 KNIGHT, AMANDA MARIE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 KNIGHT, AMANDA MARIE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 MCCREE, TAVIS LEAR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 12/5/17 MCCREE, TAVIS LEAR ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 MCCREE, TAVIS LEAR RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 MCCREE, TAVIS LEAR ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 12/5/17 STILL, JOHN WILLIAM III CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC