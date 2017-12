Daily arrest report for December 2, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 12/2/17 GARLAND, JOSEPH KEVIN INTOXICATED ENDANGER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/2/17 GARLAND, JOSEPH KEVIN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/2/17 GOMORA-VILLASENSOR, HECTOR DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL 12/2/17 GOMORA-VILLASENSOR, HECTOR DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL 12/2/17 GOMORA-VILLASENSOR, HECTOR DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE 12/2/17 GOMORA-VILLASENSOR, HECTOR DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 12/2/17 JACKSON, ALFRED JOSEPH TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/2/17 JACKSON, ALFRED JOSEPH TRESPASS-POSTED PROPERTY RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/2/17 JOHNSON, NICKOYA KERRAL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/2/17 MANELLI, GARY LEO DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/2/17 MANELLI, GARY LEO DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/2/17 MILLBERRY, RIDGE LOGAN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/2/17 PLYMPTON, KENNETH LEE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 12/2/17 SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 12/2/17 SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 12/2/17 SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING HELD AT CCDC 12/2/17 SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 12/2/17 TURCO, JEFFREY CLAYTON JR FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY