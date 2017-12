Daily arrest report for December 1, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 12/1/17 BLAIR, JASON EARL THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 BLAIR, JASON EARL THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 BLAIR, JASON EARL THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 BLAIR, JASON EARL CON-CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 BLANKENSHIP, ASHLEY RYAN ILLEGAL POSS AMMO RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 12/1/17 BLANKENSHIP, ASHLEY RYAN RFL/SHOTGN POSS-DISQUAL RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 12/1/17 BLANKENSHIP, ASHLEY RYAN RIFLE/SHOTGUN-POSSESSION W/FELONY CONVICTION RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 12/1/17 BLANKENSHIP, ASHLEY RYAN REGULATED FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 12/1/17 BLUCHER, BRANDON LEE THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 BROOKS, ALLEN MITCHELL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 BROOKS, ALLEN MITCHELL ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 BROWN, ASHLEY ARIN THEFT-SCHEME: $100,000 PLUS HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 BURKE, WILLIAM FRANKLIN III CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 BURKE, WILLIAM FRANKLIN III FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 EPPLEY, RILEY ALLAN THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 HILL, ANTHONIO WILLIS DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 HOLLAND, KRISTEN BROOKE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 JUSTICE, CARLENE MARIE CDS:OBTAIN BY FRAUD HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 JUSTICE, CARLENE MARIE COMMON NUISANCE/ADMINISTER CDS HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 NOBLE, JOSEPH SCOTT DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 PARKER, KENNETH MICHAEL DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 RANKIN, STEVEN LEE IMPERSONATE POLICE OFFICER HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 RANKIN, STEVEN LEE DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 RANKIN, STEVEN LEE IMPERSONATE POLICE OFFICER HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 READ, WILLIAM LYLE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 SCHOONMAKER, AUSTIN COLLIN CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/1/17 SCHOONMAKER, AUSTIN COLLIN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/1/17 SCHOONMAKER, AUSTIN COLLIN CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/1/17 SCHOONMAKER, AUSTIN COLLIN CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 12/1/17 THOMAS, SANDRA JOSEPHINE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 WILLIAMS, DANA KARYN POSS/REC CDS WHILE CONF/DET HELD AT CCDC 12/1/17 WILLIAMS, DANA KARYN CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC