Daily arrest report for August 9, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/9/17 CAMPSON, WILLIAM ARTHUR JR SEX OFFENSE THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 DAY, BRENT BRYANT THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 DAY, BRENT BRYANT THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 DAY, BRENT BRYANT CREDIT CARD: TAKE/STEAL/CARRY BELONGING TO ANOTHER HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 DAY, BRENT BRYANT FRAUD IDENT INFO THFT UND $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 DAY, BRENT BRYANT ROGUE AND VAGABOND HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 DAY, BRENT BRYANT THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 EPPLEY, RILEY ALLAN LITTER/DUMP: UNDER 100 LBS HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 FISHER, JESSE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/9/17 FISHER, JESSE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/9/17 FISHER, JESSE ARMED ROBBERY RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/9/17 FISHER, JESSE ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/9/17 GARBER, ZACHARY LOUIS CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/9/17 GARBER, ZACHARY LOUIS CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/9/17 HOPPLE, KEENAN EVERETT THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/9/17 HOPPLE, KEENAN EVERETT WEAR, CARRY AND TRANSPORT HANDGUN UPON THEIR PERSON RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/9/17 HOPPLE, KEENAN EVERETT HANDGUN: WEAR/CARRY ; TRANSPORT IN VEHICLE/PUBLIC ROADS, ETC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/9/17 HOPPLE, KEENAN EVERETT CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/9/17 HOPPLE, KEENAN EVERETT REGULATED FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/9/17 HOPPLE, KEENAN EVERETT CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/9/17 HOPPLE, KEENAN EVERETT FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 LOCKE, DARRION JAQUANE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 MONROYLEMUS, CLARENSE STUARDO CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/9/17 PEARSON, CANDICE NMN VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 POPE, STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/9/17 POPE, STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/9/17 ROBERSON, CHARMA RASHAWN THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 SCHWIND, MARK EVAN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/9/17 TINGLER, CHRISTINE SUMMER CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/9/17 TOBER, CHAD THOMAS ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC