Daily arrest report for August 7, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/7/17 BURKE, WILLIAM FRANKLIN III FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 8/7/17 JOHNSON, BYRON EUGENE JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/7/17 MASZGAY, JEFFREY SCOTT DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 8/7/17 TASKER, JONATHAN ALLEN SR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 8/7/17 WIDMER, JAMES A CONTEMPT OF CT FOR FAILING TO PAY REQ SUMS RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/7/17 WILLIAMS, JAMES DAVID CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/7/17 WILLIAMS, JAMES DAVID DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/7/17 WILLIAMS, JAMES DAVID CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/7/17 WILLIAMS, JAMES DAVID DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/7/17 WILLIAMS, JAMES DAVID DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE