Daily arrest report for August 5, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/5/17 COLE, SAMANTHA CHASITY THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/5/17 COLE, SAMANTHA CHASITY MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/5/17 COLE, SAMANTHA CHASITY UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/5/17 JOHNSON, BYRON EUGENE JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/5/17 MCGEE, HANNAH BROOKE FRAUD-PER.IDENT.AVOID PROS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/5/17 MCGEE, HANNAH BROOKE VEH DRIVER GIVING FALSE AND FICTITIOUS NAME TO UNIFORMED POL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/5/17 MCGEE, HANNAH BROOKE DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/5/17 MCGEE, HANNAH BROOKE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/5/17 MCGEE, HANNAH BROOKE FAIL TO DISPLAY LICENSE ON DEMAND RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE