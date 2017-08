Daily arrest report for August 4, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/4/17 BIVINS, SPENCER ROBERT VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 8/4/17 BIVINS, SPENCER ROBERT VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 8/4/17 BURKE, WILLIAM FRANKLIN III FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/4/17 CONLIN, BARBARA CAITLIN THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED ON BOND 8/4/17 CONLIN, BARBARA CAITLIN THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED ON BOND 8/4/17 CONLIN, BARBARA CAITLIN USE/DISCLOSE CREDIT CARD NUMBERS RELEASED ON BOND 8/4/17 CONLIN, BARBARA CAITLIN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED ON BOND 8/4/17 CONLIN, BARBARA CAITLIN FRAUD ID INFO THFT $1K -<$10K RELEASED ON BOND 8/4/17 CONLIN, BARBARA CAITLIN CRED CARD PERSONATN $1K TO <$10K RELEASED ON BOND 8/4/17 CONLIN, BARBARA CAITLIN OBT PROP BY CNTRFT $1K TO <10K RELEASED ON BOND 8/4/17 HAYNES, ROBERT LAWRENCE DRUG COURT SANCTION HELD AT CCDC 8/4/17 HOLLAND, KRISTEN BROOKE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/4/17 LITTRELL, JOSHUA LEE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 8/4/17 LOOKINGBILL, LAREL LEWIS THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE 8/4/17 LOOKINGBILL, LAREL LEWIS MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 8/4/17 LOOKINGBILL, LAREL LEWIS BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-STOREHOUSE 8/4/17 LOOKINGBILL, LAREL LEWIS BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL 8/4/17 NAGEL, MICHAEL JODIE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/4/17 SELBY, TODD ALLEN THEFT-SCHEME: LESS $1000 HELD AT CCDC 8/4/17 TASKER, JONATHAN ALLEN SR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC