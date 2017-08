Daily arrest report for August 29, 2017

8/29/17 DZIKOWSKI, PATRICK DEVLIN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 HARNISH, CHRISTINE NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 HARNISH, CHRISTINE NICOLE CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 HARNISH, CHRISTINE NICOLE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 HARNISH, CHRISTINE NICOLE CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 HARNISH, CHRISTINE NICOLE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 HARNISH, CHRISTINE NICOLE DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK THEFT-SCHEME: LESS $1000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK FRAUD-PER.IDENT.AVOID PROS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK PERSON DISPLAYING LIC NOT ISSUED TO HIM RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK DRIV WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUG/DRUG & ALCOHOL WHILE TRANS MINOR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK DRIVING WHILE IMPARIED BY ALCOHOL WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 JONES, TYLER PATRICK DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 KOCH, JOSEPH LOUIS CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/29/17 MCDERMOTT, BENJAMIN JOSEPH THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 PLYMPTON, KENNETH LEE VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 PLYMPTON, KENNETH LEE MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 POPE, CLIFTON THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 POPE, CLIFTON MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 POPE, CLIFTON ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 POPE, CLIFTON ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 POPE, CLIFTON CARJACKING HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEIL THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEIL CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEIL CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEIL CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC

8/29/17 THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEIL VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC

