Daily arrest report for August 26, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/26/17 BAKER, DALE LEE FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/26/17 BROWN, BETTY JANE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/26/17 BROWN, MATTHEW EDWARD DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/26/17 BROWN, MATTHEW EDWARD CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/26/17 BROWN, MATTHEW EDWARD DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/26/17 FISHER, DAVID LEE MALICIOUS BURNING/SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 FISHER, DAVID LEE ARSON-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 FISHER, DAVID LEE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 FISHER, DAVID LEE MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 FISHER, DAVID LEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 HEATH, AMBER NICOLE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 LEATHERWOOD, PATRICK COLTON FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 MESSICK, KEITH THOMAS FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 PRESCO, XAVIER MELVIN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 SYNAN, CARY JOSEPH DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/26/17 SYNAN, CARY JOSEPH ALC BEV./RETAIL AREA DRINK RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/26/17 SYNAN, CARY JOSEPH BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE/TOOLS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/26/17 SYNAN, CARY JOSEPH DRIVING WHILE IMPARIED BY ALCOHOL WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/26/17 WOODWORTH, KEVIN KEOWN CHILD ABUSE-2ND DEGREE: HOUSE HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 WOODWORTH, KEVIN KEOWN DISTURB PEACE - LOUD NOISE HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 WOODWORTH, KEVIN KEOWN DISORDERLY CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 WOODWORTH, KEVIN KEOWN RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST HELD AT CCDC 8/26/17 WOODWORTH, KEVIN KEOWN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC