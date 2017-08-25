Daily arrest report for August 24, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
8/24/17BECRAFT, MICHELLETHEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
8/24/17MILLER, SAMUEL ALLENVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
8/24/17MONALDI, GINO SCOTTVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
8/24/17STULTZ, MARK ALLENARSON/THREATRELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY
