Daily arrest report for August 24, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|8/24/17
|BECRAFT, MICHELLE
|THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|8/24/17
|MILLER, SAMUEL ALLEN
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|8/24/17
|MILLER, SAMUEL ALLEN
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|8/24/17
|MONALDI, GINO SCOTT
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|8/24/17
|STULTZ, MARK ALLEN
|ARSON/THREAT
|RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY