Daily arrest report for August 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/22/17 FULLER, THOMAS ROWE III CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/22/17 FULLER, THOMAS ROWE III THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/22/17 FULLER, THOMAS ROWE III OBSTRUCT JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 8/22/17 FULLER, THOMAS ROWE III OBSTRUCTING ; HINDERING A POLICE OFFICER HELD AT CCDC 8/22/17 FULLER, THOMAS ROWE III VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/22/17 FULLER, THOMAS ROWE III FRAUD-PER.IDENT.AVOID PROS HELD AT CCDC 8/22/17 GIGGARD, WILLIAM BOYD CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/22/17 KEATING, JOHN JOSEPH FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/22/17 KEATING, JOHN JOSEPH INTOXICATED ENDANGER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/22/17 KEATING, JOHN JOSEPH DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/22/17 KEATING, JOHN JOSEPH ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/22/17 MCVICKER, CIARA MECHELLE CON-THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 8/22/17 OWENS, AMANDA JEAN CON-THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC