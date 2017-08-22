Daily arrest report for August 21, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
8/21/17DOLLY, AMY GENNELLTHEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
8/21/17DOLLY, AMY GENNELLMOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKINGHELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
8/21/17DOLLY, AMY GENNELLUNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROPHELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
8/21/17HERL, CATHERINE GRACECONTEMPT OF COURT/FTARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
8/21/17MCINTYRE, RYAN WAYNECONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
