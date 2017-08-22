Daily arrest report for August 21, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/21/17 DOLLY, AMY GENNELL THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 8/21/17 DOLLY, AMY GENNELL MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 8/21/17 DOLLY, AMY GENNELL UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 8/21/17 HERL, CATHERINE GRACE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/21/17 MCINTYRE, RYAN WAYNE CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC