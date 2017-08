Daily arrest report for August 2, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/2/17 BALSER, STEPHEN ERIC CAMERA-PRIVATE RESIDENCE HELD AT CCDC 8/2/17 BARRICK, CASEY COLLEEN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/2/17 BARRICK, CASEY COLLEEN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/2/17 CHANEY-SEMOLA, CHERYL ANN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/2/17 COCKRAN, JAMES HOLLIS THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/2/17 COCKRAN, JAMES HOLLIS ATT. BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT HELD AT CCDC 8/2/17 PETERS, ERIC JAMES VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 8/2/17 RENDELMAN, MATTHEW EDWARD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/2/17 RENDELMAN, MATTHEW EDWARD FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER 8/2/17 RIGGS, AMBER ELIZABETH THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/2/17 RIGGS, AMBER ELIZABETH THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/2/17 RIGGS, AMBER ELIZABETH USE/DISCLOSE CREDIT CARD NUMBERS RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/2/17 RIGGS, AMBER ELIZABETH FRAUD IDENT INFO THFT $1K-<$10K RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/2/17 RIGGS, AMBER ELIZABETH CON-FRAUD ID INFO THFT $1K -<$10K RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/2/17 RIGGS, AMBER ELIZABETH FRAUD ID INFO THFT $1K -<$10K RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/2/17 RIGGS, AMBER ELIZABETH CON-USE/DISCLOSE CREDIT CARD NUMBERS RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/2/17 RIGGS, AMBER ELIZABETH CON - THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/2/17 RIGGS, AMBER ELIZABETH CON-FRAUD IDENT INFO THFT $1K-<$10K RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/2/17 RIGGS, AMBER ELIZABETH CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 8/2/17 SCHNEIDER, MICHAEL BRIAN VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 8/2/17 WALTERS, BETTY ANN BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE