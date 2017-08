Daily arrest report for August 18, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/18/17 ALSTAD, KENDALL GABRIEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 BARNES, JEFFERY MICHAEL FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 DOYLE, MEAGAN COLLEEN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 EVANS, LEWIS MATTHEW FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 8/18/17 FOSTER, WILLIAM PAUL JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 FRITZ, TRUMAN ERNEST JR THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/18/17 GAITAN, JENNIFER LIZETT THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 GAITAN, JENNIFER LIZETT MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 GAITAN, JENNIFER LIZETT CREDIT CARD: TAKE/STEAL/CARRY BELONGING TO ANOTHER HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 GAITAN, JENNIFER LIZETT CON-CREDIT CARD: TAKE/STEAL/CARRY BELONGING TO ANOTHER HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 GAITAN, JENNIFER LIZETT CON-MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 GAITAN, JENNIFER LIZETT CONSPIRE- THEFT: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 GAITAN, JENNIFER LIZETT CONSPRIACY/BURGLARY-SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 GAITAN, JENNIFER LIZETT BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 GAMBAL, DION RICHARD CDS DISTRIBUTE-NARCOTIC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/18/17 GAMBAL, DION RICHARD CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/18/17 GAMBAL, DION RICHARD CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/18/17 GAMBAL, DION RICHARD CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/18/17 GAMBAL, DION RICHARD CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/18/17 JOHNSON, BYRON EUGENE JR VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 KARAFFA, VICTOR ALVAREZ THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 KARAFFA, VICTOR ALVAREZ CREDIT CARD: TAKE/STEAL/CARRY BELONGING TO ANOTHER HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 KARAFFA, VICTOR ALVAREZ CON-CREDIT CARD: TAKE/STEAL/CARRY BELONGING TO ANOTHER HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 KARAFFA, VICTOR ALVAREZ CON-MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 KARAFFA, VICTOR ALVAREZ CONSPIRE- THEFT: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 KARAFFA, VICTOR ALVAREZ CON-MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 KARAFFA, VICTOR ALVAREZ CONSPRIACY/BURGLARY-SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 KARAFFA, VICTOR ALVAREZ BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 PACHECO, GEORGE FELIPE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 8/18/17 PACHECO, GEORGE FELIPE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 8/18/17 PARKER, ELIJAH SADIK A CHEOKE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 8/18/17 PARKER, ELIJAH SADIK A CHEOKE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 8/18/17 PURKINS, TIMOTHY PAUL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 PURKINS, TIMOTHY PAUL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 RENNER, VERNON SAMUEL VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 RENNER, VERNON SAMUEL FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 STROUP, KEVIN WADE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 WILKERSON, CHARLES ALAN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 WILKERSON, CHARLES ALAN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/18/17 WILKERSON, CHARLES ALAN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS