Daily arrest report for August 17, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/17/17 ALLEN, BOYCE LEE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 8/17/17 BARNES, CODY JACOB VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 8/17/17 BARNES, CODY JACOB CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 8/17/17 CREAMER, TARA MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/17/17 EARLY, TAMEASHA NIKIA FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/17/17 EVANS, LEWIS MATTHEW CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 8/17/17 FAMA, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER OBSTRUCTING ; HINDERING A POLICE OFFICER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/17/17 FAMA, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/17/17 GOVER, SEAN MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/17/17 GRABOWSKI, SAMUEL NATHAN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/17/17 KISER, LYNDIE PAULENE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/17/17 KRAUSS, ADAM SEAN BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/17/17 KRAUSS, ADAM SEAN BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/17/17 MILLER, ROBERT EUGENE DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE HELD AT CCDC 8/17/17 RAVER, MANLEY GENE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 8/17/17 RHOTEN, CHARLES LACEY ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE-INTOXICATED AN DID ENDANGER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/17/17 RHOTEN, CHARLES LACEY DISTURB THE PEACE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/17/17 RHOTEN, CHARLES LACEY FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/17/17 RHOTEN, CHARLES LACEY DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/17/17 SCOTT, KATELYNN ASHLEY THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE