Daily arrest report for August 16, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/16/17 BEVANS, RONNIE LEE JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/16/17 BRYANT, KENNETH LAKE MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/16/17 BRYANT, KENNETH LAKE TAKING VEH W/O OWNER CONSENT W/INT DEPRIVE OWNER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/16/17 BRYANT, KENNETH LAKE DRIVING VEH W/O OWNER CONSENT W/INT DEPRIVE OWNER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/16/17 CARROLL, BRIAN HENRY JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/16/17 EYLER, BRETT VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 8/16/17 GOGEL, KINSEY ANDREW HOLLAND DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 8/16/17 GROVES, AMBER TIFFANY CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/16/17 HINKHAUS, MEGAN ELIZABETH THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/16/17 HINKHAUS, MEGAN ELIZABETH FRAUD-WELFARE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/16/17 HINKHAUS, MEGAN ELIZABETH FRAUD-OBTAIN DRUG/MEDICAL CARE $1,000+ RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/16/17 MARCH, JORDAN LEE RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/16/17 MCVICKER, CIARA MECHELLE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/16/17 MEACHAM, THERESA MARIE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 8/16/17 MONALDI, GINO SCOTT FALSE IMPRISONMENT HELD AT CCDC 8/16/17 MONALDI, GINO SCOTT EXTORTION: VALUE $1K TO <$10,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/16/17 MONALDI, GINO SCOTT ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/16/17 MONALDI, GINO SCOTT ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 8/16/17 RAY, DANTE MILTON CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 8/16/17 TRACEY, RICHARD EUGENE JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC