Daily arrest report for August 11, 2017

8/11/17 BOWEN, LYNN ANN DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 GARLAND, JOSEPH KEVIN INTOXICATED ENDANGER HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 ROSEWAG, AMANDA SUSAN FAIL OF DRIVER IN ACCIDENT TO FURNISH REQ ID AND LIC RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/11/17 ROSEWAG, AMANDA SUSAN FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN @ SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/11/17 ROSEWAG, AMANDA SUSAN DRIVING UNINSURED VEHICLE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/11/17 ROSEWAG, AMANDA SUSAN FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/11/17 ROSEWAG, AMANDA SUSAN DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/11/17 ROSEWAG, AMANDA SUSAN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/11/17 ROSEWAG, AMANDA SUSAN DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/11/17 ROSEWAG, AMANDA SUSAN DRIVING ON REFUSED LIC AND PRIVILEGE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/11/17 SMITH, ALDAWIN HOUSTON FORGERY/PRIV DOCUMENT/POSSESS HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 SMITH, BYRON RAY JR FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 SMITH, WILLIAM THOMAS LEE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/11/17 SMITH, WILLIAM THOMAS LEE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/11/17 THOMPSON, RAY ASHFORD III DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 THOMPSON, RAY ASHFORD III ATT TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEH FAILING TO STOP HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 THOMPSON, RAY ASHFORD III ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE FAILING TO STOP HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 THOMPSON, RAY ASHFORD III DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 THOMPSON, RAY ASHFORD III DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 THOMPSON, RAY ASHFORD III DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 THOMPSON, RAY ASHFORD III FAILING TO PERFORM REQUIRED ACT PERTAINING TO DRIVERS LIC HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 THOMPSON, RAY ASHFORD III DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 THOMPSON, RAY ASHFORD III DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 TURCO, JEFFREY CLAYTON JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY

8/11/17 ZEPP, DAVID LEE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC

8/11/17 ZEPP, DAVID LEE MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC