Daily arrest report for August 1, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 8/1/17 BITTNER, JASON MATTHEW VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 BROOKS, NIASIA NICOLE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 CROWN, JAMES JOHNATHAN ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE FAILING TO STOP HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 CROWN, JAMES JOHNATHAN ATT TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEH FAILING TO STOP HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 CROWN, JAMES JOHNATHAN ATT. BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 CROWN, JAMES JOHNATHAN DRIVING UNINSURED VEHICLE HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 DISHON, THOMAS LEE JR DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 GONZALEZ, WILLIAM AMEL VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/1/17 MELTON, MICHAEL ERNEST CONTEMPT OF PRE-TRIAL HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 PROVENZA, MADINA EMILY CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION RELEASED ON BOND 8/1/17 SABOLIC, JOSEPH BENEDICT III THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 SABOLIC, JOSEPH BENEDICT III THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 SABOLIC, JOSEPH BENEDICT III CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 SABOLIC, JOSEPH BENEDICT III MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 SABOLIC, JOSEPH BENEDICT III BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 8/1/17 SPITZER, ATHEA MARIE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 8/1/17 WOODS, ANDREW PARNELL FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC