Commissioners talk next steps, community funding for artificial turf field project

Plans for the first artificial turf athletic field in Carroll County are underway, with county staff moving forward with the engineering and design plans to determine exact costs for such a field at the former North Carroll High School.

Director of Carroll County Recreation and Parks Jeff Degitz gave an update to the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday about the plan, including ideas for funding the second half of the project. As of now, the county has $500,000 set aside for the project, Degitz said.

In addition to setting aside funds during the most recent budget session to move organizations — including part of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Public Schools Central Office — to the former North Carroll High School, commissioners voted to designate funds during the last budget session for the artificial turf field project.

“That gets us halfway there,” Degitz said of the $500,000.

The other half of the funding was designated as coming from community support, he said.

“What we’re focusing on now is the idea of trying to sell some sponsorships, advertising [or] naming rights to help generate some revenue,” he added.

The county researched a number of other fields across the country in states like North Carolina, Florida and Texas to see how they’ve sold naming rights or advertising components in stadiums, Degitz said. A wide range of funding came from those items, he added, depending on their size and prominence.

The county could sell naming rights of the complex itself, though the stadium field is already named for longtime North Carroll coach and athletic director Ed Powelson and that won’t be changed, Degitz said. The county could also sell advertising, he said, on places like the concession stands, the ticket booth, the press box and more.

“We’re looking at a variety of different sponsorship levels,” Degitz said, noting that would give both local companies and larger corporations the ability to participate.

The next step, he said, is to reach out to these businesses, to marketing agencies bigger companies work with and also to the community. While a large part of funding could come from naming rights or large advertisement agreements, Degitz said small donations from the community or smaller businesses could also help move the project forward.

“Obviously [small donations are] not going to fund the entire amount that we need,” he said, but added that everything helps.

Degitz said trying to come up with the rest of the money can be going on simultaneously while the county does the beginning engineering plans to nail down a definitive cost of the project.

Commissioners appeared on board with avenues Degitz laid out, though Commissioner President Richard Weaver, R-District 2, asked how long such a project would take.

“It really depends on what sort of response we get,” Degitz said, adding that assuming the project doesn’t run into delays, he thought it could be completed in about six months.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, echoed questions about how long the project would take, emphasizing a desire to keep the ball rolling on the project.

“I would personally like to see this up and running as soon as possible,” Frazier added.

