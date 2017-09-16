Commissioners to discuss turf fields, Freedom Plan this week

The Board of County Commissioners will meet twice this week in open session.

On Tuesday, commissioners will meet at 2:45 p.m. in room 311 of the County Office Building to discuss the Freedom Plan.

Commissioners week meet again on Thursday, both at 10 a..m. and 1 p.m., again in room 311. Thursday, they will discuss items including legislative initiatives, the possibility of a turf field at the former North Carroll High School building, the Long-Term Advisory Council and Freedom Area special funding.

For a full agenda, visit http://ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/agendas/.

