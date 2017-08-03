Rothschild planning presentation, stopped halfway through, creates conflict in meeting

A presentation by Commissioner Richard Rothschild during an open meeting Thursday of the Board of County Commissioners was stopped about halfway through after other commissioners questioned the timing, political nature and lack of transparency of the discussion.

Rothschild, R-District 4, gave the presentation — listed on the commissioner’s agenda as a “Planning Policy Discussion” — Thursday afternoon. While he said it was geared toward general planning policies, other commissioners argued it was about the Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan.

Commissioners took issue with discussing anything related to the Freedom plan before scheduled discussion of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s version of the plan, which was approved last month, and also with the fact the discussion was not put on the agenda referencing the Freedom plan, therefore not giving notice to key players involved.

Rothschild argued his presentation was not about the Freedom plan, but just planning policies in general.

The commissioners ultimately tabled the discussion, ending the presentation before it was completed.

Rothschild began his presentation discussing the importance of celebrating America, homeownership and the fact that “American values” have been eroded over the last decade.

“I know that some of this is controversial,” Rothschild said Thursday.

He said in America, capitalism is being replaced by socialism, “community choices” are being replaced by “government choices” and “limited government” is being replaced by “energetic government.”

Rothschild continued, moving into discussions over “intense land-uses,” and who has the “burden of proof” when requesting increased intensity.

Rothschild asked if government encourages the reclassification of industrial and commercial lands if there is a higher and better use, and if government should encourage the reclassification of residential land to denser land use if there is evidence of change of character or mistake, adding that sometimes those things should be done.

What should “probably not” be done, he said, is encouraging the reclassification of land use to higher densities, if, in the absence of a comprehensive plan, there is no evidence of a change of character or mistake.

He also asked whether the planning commission or the property owner had the responsibility to prove increased densities will improve quality of life and promote the general welfare in a community.

While Rothschild did not directly bring up the Freedom area, recent Freedom Plan discussions and approval from the county’s Planning and Zoning commission, many of the other commissioners on the board expressed concern the presentation was about exactly that.

“Is this what we’re doing today? We’re adjudicating the Freedom plan?” asked Commissioner Doug Howard, whose district encompasses the Freedom area.

No one in his district was at the meeting and no one knew a conversation on it was going to be happening Thurday, he added.

“These are not facts. These are assertions you’re making of your own philosophies,” Howard, R-District 5, said. “This isn’t the right forum for this discussion.”

Howard said the board should not go “one step further” in the discussion, and that having the conversation in this format undermined the planning commission. If this is going to be a Freedom plan discussion, under the Open Meetings Act, it should be on the agenda as such and citizens should be notified, Howard said.

“This is not the way public process is,” he added. “This is an unofficial, not-properly publicized discussion about the Freedom plan. I don’t think it’s even legal.”

Howard also argued it was a political speech from Rothschild.

“I know because we’ve heard it before,” he said.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, agreed with Howard, and said he thought the discussion was going to be about planning processes in general, and not the Freedom plan.

Rothschild argued his discussion was about planning policy. The issues are generic, he added, though they may also apply to the Freedom plan.

While he did not finish the presentation Thursday, the Times obtained a copy of Rothschild’s PowerPoint from the county attorney’s office.

The presentation brought up 12 total issues including land-use designations, public input and what the planning commission needs to do before it recommends “significant changes to land uses.” Rothschild’s presentation also included “short-term draft recommendations,” which ranged from stating bulk metrics should be “clearly defined for residential land use designations and mean what they say” and that general parameters for calculating lot-yield need to be defined in advance, “otherwise the public has no idea what anything really means.”

Board of County Commissioners President Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said there are a lot of controversial issues, and that the board should have time to look over the presentation and discuss it at a different time “so we have time to digest it.” He called Rothschild’s timing of the presentation “impeccably terrible.”

Frazier, the ex-officio member of the planning commission, said the board of commissioners shouldn’t be discussing the Freedom plan at all until the joint meeting with the planning commission, which is scheduled for the beginning of September.

Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, also said he was concerned about having the discussion before talking about the Freedom plan.

“I’m troubled by the timing here,” Wantz said. “I think it’s the wrong time.”

