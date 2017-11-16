Carroll commissioners approve next step in FuTuRe, a pay-as-you-throw trash program pilot

The county commissioners took another step toward moving to a pay-as-you-throw trash model.

On Thursday, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously, 5-0, to move into the public engagement phase of Fair Trash Reduction, or FuTuRe, which would treat trash disposal like metered utilities.

This vote comes after the county’s Department of Public Works came before the commissioners in March, a step that moved forward the concept for a pilot program for FuTuRe. At that meeting, commissioners voted 4-0, with Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, absent because of work conflicts, to have staff formally seek engagement with study partners. Commissioners asked staff to first look at homeowner associations in Carroll, and then look at the municipalities.

With FuTuRe, residents would pay for what they throw away in the trash but not for what they recycle.

This week, Dave Reese, deputy director of public works, told the commissioners they have contracted with North Carolina-based WasteZero for the first phase, which was near completion.

Reese said to continue to move forward, the county needs to begin engaging with the public on the topic.

Dusty Hilbert, bureau chief of solid waste for the county's Department of Public Works, said this goal is one Carroll has been talking about for decades.

“What we're discussing is something that’s been in the county’s solid waste plan for over 20 years,” he said.

Previously, Hilbert told the Times that diverting materials from disposal is the “main goal,” because it would conserve space in the landfill and saves costs associated with landfilling or transferring waste out of state.

Hilbert said the municipal engagement portion involved talking with homeowner associations, towns and haulers about how a program like this could be done and how it would have to be structured.

Through the contract company, he said, they’ve developed a benefit analysis based on what has happened in other communities throughout the country. With a system like this, he said, based on what residents pay for curbside pickup waste disposal on average in Carroll, they could see $30 to $40 a year in savings.

“That might not seem like much, but to some residents, it could be far more,” he added.

Countywide, that would translate to 25,000 tons less in disposal per year, which equates to about $1.6 million, Hilbert said.

“We are talking some real hard, significant numbers here,” he said. “We’re looking at this as a tool to reduce the amount of waste that the county has to handle, that the municipalities have to handle and to reduce the waste that the residents have to pay for. That’s the end goal.”

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, said in moving forward with a pilot, it’s important to make sure it’s done correctly.

The county needs to establish a baseline for how many tons of waste and how many tons of recyclables are collected each month prior to the pilot and during the pilot. The same must be done for other metrics, he said, like cost and revenue for the county and cost for the public, both before and after, to be able to adequately compare.

Commissioner President Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said that’s the point of the pilot — to look at the numbers at a small scale before attempting to implement it countywide.

This is the first time progress has been made regarding the concept in many years, Weaver added, so it’s important to move forward with the pilot.

Hilbert said to be able to get answers to their questions, commissioners need to approve the next step.

”We can’t complete that municipal phase without that public engagement phase,” he said.

At the end of that process, if there’s no desire to go further, they can end things, Hilbert said, though he doesn’t expect that to be the case.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, said he supported the pilot. But, he said, the county needs to make sure it runs long enough to see if it’s actually successful, because changes like these can take time.

“[We need to] make sure we’re giving this every chance we get to give it a good read,” he said.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, echoed the support, and said it’s good the county is proceeding after so many years.

“I’m all for this,” he said.

