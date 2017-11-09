Commissioners approve funding, award contract in former North Carroll High renovations

Carroll County commissioners approved funding and awarded a contract Thursday in relation to the former North Carroll High School building, continuing forward progress on the project.

The Board of County Commissioners voted 4-0, with Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, absent from the morning session, to approve no more than $10,000 to replace the former North Carroll auditorium stage rigging system. In the afternoon, commissioners, with Howard in attendance, voted 5-0 to award a $449,100 contract to Manns Woodward Studios design and engineer the relocation of the Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education Central Office and a new precinct for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes roughly eight months after Howard and Richard Weaver, R-District 2, whose district includes the North Carroll building, presented a concept plan at the beginning of March to relocate the BOE central office and a portion of the sheriff's office to the former high school in Hampstead, and allow for use of the facility by the Department of Recreation and Parks. Since that time, the sheriff's office has opened a training academy at the former school.

North Carroll High, New Windsor Middle and Charles Carroll Elementary schools closed at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.

Carroll County Department of Public Works Deputy Director Scott Moser said, in regard to the design and engineering of the former school, there is still a lot that needs to be whittled down in terms of what’s needed for each space before decisions are made. Howard voiced concerns over what some still think the scope of the project is, and in what the school system thinks it needs.

“In terms of this idea of needs … I’m concerned we’re going to be spending money with Manns Woodward ... before we get across the point that we’re not building what they think we’re building,” Howard said. “I think they’re going to try to design something to meet … more than a set of needs.”

This comes after the school system voiced its concerns Wednesday night at its school board meeting, after Weaver presented the plans of the move.

Moser said the hope is to still have the school board moving to the new facility in summer 2019, and the design and engineering will likely be done by July of next year.

Manns Woodward Studios was previously awarded the design of the potential space at the Army Reserve in Westminster for the sheriff’s office, according to meeting documents, though it was determined the building was not “suitable for their needs” and the project funds were reallocated to renovating North Carroll High.

In July 2016, according to the meeting documents, Manns Woodward Studios completed the programming study and synopsis of the potential renovation and/or relocation scenarios to satisfy the needs of these two agencies. And, according to the documents, it is most cost-effective to design and build as one project.

In addition to the changes made to bring the CCPS central office and a northern portion of the sheriff’s office to the school, county Director of Recreation and Parks Jeff Degitz said they have discussed community use of the former high school auditorium, although that has to be put on hold until the rigging is dealt with.

“Currently it is a safety issue to have people up on the stage,” he said.

Degitz said there’s definite potential for community use. Community groups have had trouble trying to get into high school auditoriums in the past because they’re often in use, so this would be a good option now, he said. The county will have to work out a fee schedule in the future, he added.

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, said they should also consider having people outside of the county try to pay to use the space.

In addition to community use, Degitz said, the sheriff has also expressed interest in using the room and stage for academy graduations.

Weaver said to make all of that happen, the fixes will have to be made.

“In order to start using that auditorium, we need to have that done,” he added.

