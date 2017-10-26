Carroll commissioners approve moving forward in search of legislative liaison

The Carroll Board of County Commissioners is moving forward in its search for someone to fill its legislative needs.

Commissioners approved, 4-0 with Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, not in attendance, to begin looking for a full-time legislative liaison, a position that would partially fill the hole created when the former county planning director left.

Phil Hager, who had overseen the county’s planning department since 2012 but was appointed Carroll’s legislative liaison to the General Assembly in 2015, left county government in July for a similar planning position in Anne Arundel County.

Commissioners agreed to look for a full-time position to take over the role Hager played in the county as a go-between the commissioners and lawmakers in Annapolis. There was some discussion, namely from Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, who has brought up the concept of making the position part-time.

Kim Frock, director of human resources for Carroll County Government, said the legislative position salary would come in at around $62,000 a year. Hager’s fiscal year 2018 salary with Carroll was $118,831 but included his planning duties.

Lynda Eisenberg, the former deputy director of planning, is the county’s interim planning director. She is currently making $95,701 and was making $75,588 prior to her interim position, Frock said via email. It has not been decided whether commissioners will promote Eisenberg to the head of the department and fill the deputy position, or hire a new head of the department and return her to the deputy role, she said.

Despite some back-and-forth on how the legislative liaison position should be shaped, all in attendance Thursday were in agreement on the job’s importance.

Commissioner President Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said the position was beneficial to the county because Hager had been able to go to Annapolis, talk to all of the different groups and voice Carroll’s opinions on many issues. Whoever fills the position will need to be able to reach across the aisle and let Carroll’s needs be known, he added.

“This is an extremely important position and I saw the value of it last year,” Weaver said.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, said it’s important to have someone who can reach across the aisle. And while he’s been critical of the delegation, Howard said, they don’t have the staff to be able to do everything Carroll is looking for.

“I think we can really help that along,” he added.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, said the legislative liaison position gave commissioners and county staff more information that went back and forth between Annapolis.

No one with the required skill set the county is looking for will come for a job that’s only part-time, he added.

“If you want someone that’s going to be effective and do a good job for us, I think it needs to be a full-time position,” Frazier said.

Howard said he’s becoming more and more convinced the position should be year-round because the person should be involved in discussions about funding, especially education funding, that are happening in the fall, before heading down for the 90-day legislative session in January

And, Howard said, organizations like the Maryland Association of Counties has its conference over the summer, and it would be helpful to have someone in this position be visible there.

Hager put forth an “extraordinary” amount of effort, but if the person in the position was full-time and focused solely on legislation, they could be even more immersed than Hager was, Howard said.

Rothschild said he agreed the position was important, but wasn’t convinced it needed to be a full-time job. It could be December through May, he added. Or, he said, it could be a full-time position, but the person could have other duties aside from being the legislative liaison, like Hager did.

Rothschild said if the person in the position also helped represent other counties in the Maryland Rural County Coalition, maybe other counties could chip in money to pay for a full-time salary.

But, Weaver said, it’s important that this person has a pulse on Carroll and is someone who knows the county well.

“This is somebody that we need only representing Carroll County,” Weaver added.

CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION Spirit of Maryland Canine Classic brings dog lovers from near and far Spirit of Maryland Canine Classic brings dog lovers from near and far CAPTION A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13