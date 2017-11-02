Carroll continues on path to preserving 100,000 acres of agricultural land

Carroll County continues to make headway on its goal of preserving agricultural land, the most recent three-year breakdown of data shows.

Carroll County Agricultural Land Preservation Program Manager Deborah Bowers presented information from fiscal years 2015 through 2017 on Thursday to the Board of County Commissioners in preparation of a report to the state. Bowers said Carroll is required to report the last three years of preservation to Maryland to remain certified as a county with a land preservation program that is effective.

The program, started in 1980, enables farmland owners to retire the development potential of their land and invest in their farm operations, thereby preserving land for agricultural use in perpetuity. The county's goal is to preserve 100,000 acres.

When the county preserves a property, Bowers said, a landowner still owns it but won’t be able to develop it. Through subdivision regulations, a person is able to subdivide and build homes on their property. But when they apply for the program, the county is paying them to forgo the rights, she said.

As of the end of FY17, Bowers said in her presentation, Carroll County has preserved a total of 70,311 acres, getting the county nearly three-fourths of the way to its total goal. This also leaves Carroll ranked as third in the country for preserved acres through easement purchase, she said during the presentation.

With the certification, Bowers said, the state allows the county to retain 75 percent of its Agricultural Transfer Tax revenue as opposed to 33 percent, which noncertified counties are allowed to retain.

For the three years covered in the report from FY15 through FY17, Carroll County preserved 4,477 acres at a cost of approximately $17,706,808.30, or approximately $3,955 per acre, Bowers said in her presentation.

Both Commissioners Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, and Doug Howard, R-District 5, asked about decreasing the amount of money the county is paying for the land because the program is in such high demand. There may just need to be a small adjustment made, Rothschild added, that could save taxpayers money.

“[The high number of applicants is] an indication that we may need to look to see if we’re paying slightly too much,” Rothschild said.

But Bowers somewhat disagreed.

“People are satisfied with this program, [but] it doesn’t mean that they think they’re getting enough money,” she said. “We are paying a lot less than other counties are paying.”

This continued preservation of land remains important to county leaders, Bowers said.

“County leaders 30 years ago, and today, believe that the people of Carroll County want to remain a rural county,” she said. “They want to have a strong agricultural industry.”

These types of programs are a way to make sure the land resource is available in the future, she said, which was something Rothschild echoed.

It’s the reason many people moved to the county, he added, and said he certainly supports the program.

“The people in our county overwhelming support ag preservation,” Rothschild said.

Also during the meeting Thursday:

Commissioners discussed broadband and economic development. Commissioners heard possible options like bringing broadband to business parks and doing construction of conduit in municipalities while Streetscape work is being done.

Commissioners also discussed possible park discounts for those in the military and veterans. Every three years, the Department of Recreation and Parks reviews the current fee schedule and cost recovery goals for the major park facilities, according to meeting documents. Once the review is completed, a new recommended fee schedule will be brought to the commissioners for their approval.

Carroll County Agricultural Land Preservation Program

The Carroll County Agricultural Land Preservation Program for fiscal year 2018 is now closed to new applications. According to the county website, 21 applications comprising 2,007 acres are being processed to determine eligibility in preparation for review and possible approval by the Board of County Commissioners. Anyone who would like to preserve their land can submit an application, but it will not be examined until next fall. For more information, call 410-386-2214 or visit www.ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/agpres.

