Commissioners agree to consider possible K-8 facility to replace East Middle, William Winchester

Carroll County’s commissioners agreed Thursday to remain open to the possibility of a new building, different grade configurations and more school closures after the county’s school board reopened the possibility of a kindergarten through eighth-grade facility.

The Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, in opposition, to consider the concept of a K-8 facility, though not without caveats.

The commissioners agreed to look at a full range of options, including a K-8 facility, so long as Carroll County Public Schools provides a detailed analysis including costs and impact on education. Commissioners also said any direction forward must be accompanied by a plan and timetable for comprehensive redistricting.

This vote came after the CCPS Board of Education amended its Capital Improvement Plan at its Oct. 11 meeting to remove requests for systemic repairs and a modernization for East Middle School. Instead, the school system brought up a plan that would close East Middle and William Winchester Elementary schools to create a K-8 facility that combines the two.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, was on board with a plan that would close East Middle, a school that is old and in need of repairs, he said.

“The building’s in terrible shape,” he said.

And while problems at East Middle are being dealt with as they come up, “problems arise all the time,” he said. If the school system were to modernize the facility instead of building a new one, it would need to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and would likely need to have elevators added, something that would raise the cost of the project, he added.

What would make sense, Frazier said, would be to build a new facility right next to the current school that, once finished, students could move into and the old building could be demolished.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, was also open to looking at a possible K-8 facility. His understanding, he said, is that it would cost less to create a new facility to house the two schools than it would to do all of the repairs and modernizations needed at East Middle and William Winchester.

Enrollment has been declining each year systemwide and, while that may be leveling off, it’s important to note that the K-8 model could be used elsewhere in the community if Carroll needed to continue reducing the number of school buildings to match student population, Howard said. Carroll schools may only need to be a 36- or 37-facility system, as opposed to the current system, which has 40 school buildings, he added.

“The only choice we have in front of us is what makes sense going forward,” Howard said.

It’s not the first time such a facility was considered in Carroll County.

The consolidated school was suggested in a facility utilization report from MGT of America in December 2013 to address the aging infrastructure of William Winchester, Charles Carroll Elementary and East Middle schools. The project was added to the school system's Facilities Master Plan in summer 2014, though commissioners unanimously voted against it in 2015. Charles Carroll was closed, along with New Windsor Middle and North Carroll High, following the 2015-16 school year.

CCPS Superintendent Stephen Guthrie discussed a possible timeline for a project like a K-8 building in an interview with the Times last week.

The school system released a survey and scheduled a town hall meeting for 6 p.m. Nov. 14 in the auditorium of Winters Mill High School to receive community feedback on steps to move forward in reference to what process should be used and who the recommendations should come from. Guthrie has said no recommendations that eventually come before the school system will be in time for any decisions to be made for the 2018-19 school year.

Whatever committee is charged with looking at ideas about redistricting and facility utilization will likely come back with recommendations in the summer or fall of 2018, Guthrie has said. There would be public hearings that could run through that fall and maybe into winter, with a possible final decision coming from the school board in January or February 2019, Guthrie said.

The earliest a recommendation could be implemented would be for the 2019-20 school year, he has said, But, if those recommendations brought ideas for closures of schools, and a new K-8 facility or a retrofit of another facility to make a K-8 building, that would likely push that timeline back. Construction of any sort could add one to two years onto that timeline, Guthrie has said.

While the commissioners eventually voted to be open to a possible K-8 facility, some members of the board voiced frustration over the path that has brought the county and school system to where it is.

Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said if comprehensive redistricting was done previously, the county may not be in the position is is in currently. Wantz’s district includes the former Charles Carroll Elementary.

But Wantz acknowledged it’s “water over the dam.”

Rothschild also voiced concern before eventually voting in opposition.

“I think they’ve done this to themselves,” he said, later adding that he doesn’t have “a lot of sympathy right now” for the school board’s situation.

Howard reiterated his previous comments, saying the commissioners have what they have in front of them, and they have to move forward.

Frazier echoed that sentiment, saying, “We are where we are.”

