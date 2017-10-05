Commissioners hold public hearing on Property Assessed Clean Energy program

The Carroll Board of County Commissioners conducted a public hearing Thursday on Property Assessed Clean Energy.
PACE is a proposed new section to Chapter 33, Finances and Taxation, of the County Code, providing for clean energy loans, according to a news release from the county. If adopted, a Clean Energy Loan Program would be established to make it easier for commercial property owners to borrow money for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, according to the release.
The loans would be provided by lenders participating in the PACE program and the county’s role would be limited to facilitating collection of the loans by including a surcharge on the county’s real property tax bill for the borrower’s property, according to the release. Carroll County would incur no liability for the loans.
Commissioners voted unanimously, 5-0, to conclude the public hearing and keep the record open for a period of 10 calendar days from Oct. 5. After 10 days, the board will vote whether or not to adopt the new ordinance, according to the release.
