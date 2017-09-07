Commissioners vote to reconvene Combined Education Committee, though other players remain unsure

After months of meetings last year between county commissioners, school board members, the local delegation and community members, the Board of County Commissioners is looking to reconvene the Combined Education Committee.

Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, in opposition, to move ahead and hold one or two meetings to get the committee back together to discuss key items before the next budget season.

“Getting that group of three around the table since they all have a hand in education funding … is critically important,” Doug Howard, R-District 5, said at Thursday’s open session.

The purpose of the committee was to get the key players together to discuss education funding. It was made up of school board members Devon Rothschild and Bob Lord; Commissioners Richard Weaver, R-District 2, and Howard; Glen Galante, of the Maryland State Education Association and Carroll County Education Association; local real estate agent and Planning and Zoning Commission member Dan Hoff; Carroll County Public Schools parent Michele Rogers; Westminster-based financial adviser Steven Aquino; community member Bobbi Tucker; and a rotation of representatives from the county's Annapolis delegation.

Commissioner President Weaver said the committee allowed for all issues to be laid out on the table, and while there wasn’t any concrete report or decision at the end, it was beneficial and involved important discussions.

It helped commissioners during the budget session this year, he added.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, agreed.

“It made us all realize what we need to do, what the school board needs to do, what the delegation needs to do,” Frazier said, echoing the importance of getting the key players to the table.

But despite support from most of the commissioners and a vote forward to reconvene, not everyone involved has been as supportive about bringing the committee back. Rothschild said while there were some benefits, like getting misinformation corrected, the committee didn’t do everything it could have.

“I think the committee could have been more effective,” he said.

And, Rothschild added, he thought the school board’s intention during the committee was to lobby for higher taxes, and if the CEC was going to reconvene, there should be a parameter saying the discussions would not be about raising taxes.

“This committee is not going to be put in place again as a way to raise taxes,” he added.

Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, eventually voted in favor of meeting again, though he voiced concern that the commissioners already knew how the other parties felt.

“I’m just not sure what we are going to expect to do with additional meetings for this group,” he said. “What would another meeting do?”

Others, like the school board and the county’s delegation, also appeared unsure about what meeting again would accomplish, some citing a lack of direction during the first round of meetings, and others voicing concern over the suggestions, which weren’t voted on, that were released after the committee’s last meeting.

BOE President Devon Rothschild said the school board would really need to have a better understanding of the agenda and purpose of having another round of CEC meetings. The school board would also need to know what the goals of this meeting are, she added.

“It was helpful last year when we had all the players at the table to have the discussions and get some information out there,” Devon Rothschild said.

But, she added, the BOE is already involved in the long-term advisory committee that has formed since, and she’s unclear on what the purpose of reconvening the CEC would be.

State Sen. Justin Ready, R-District 5, echoed that idea.

The delegation left the last meeting with a commitment to find a way to bridge the gap as state funding decreases with declining enrollment until the new funding formula was put into place, something Ready said they accomplished. Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill this past spring that would give about $1.5 million each year to Carroll for three years.

“I’m not sure what we need to meet about necessarily,” Ready said, adding that most of the issues seem to need to be worked out between commissioners and the school board.

That said, Ready added, he’s open to discussing why the commissioners would want to reconvene, and said it will likely be a topic of conversation when the delegation and commissioners hold a joint meeting at the end of the month.

“I’m always open to having a conversation about education,” he added.

Del. Susan Krebs, R-District 5, voiced concern over meeting again, saying she was somewhat disillusioned with how the committee had gone. While there was no official report or recommendations that were voted on, commissioners did send out a list of what they called recommendations after the committee finished meeting, something that left other committee members confused.

Krebs said the committee ended abruptly, with no consensus, and sending out a list labeled recommendations was “deceiving.”

“I don’t like to be a part of that,” she added.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13