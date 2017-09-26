Charles Carroll Recreation Council dissolves as new community building project looms

Even with a two-year plan in place for a new community center where the former Charles Carroll Elementary School sits, the area’s recreation council has been dissolved.

Still, for some in the community, there’s hope and a plan to try to bring the council back after a meeting scheduled for early October.

Carroll County Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Degitz said the council’s executive board dissolved the council during a Sept. 11 meeting.

Degitz said there’s a lot of angst in community resulting from the closing of the former elementary school. Nerves are still raw, he said. And in most councils, from time to time, there’s differences in opinion that result in a change of leadership.

This time, though, the council was disbanded before that happened, he said. The few programs that were still operating have joined the West Carroll Recreation Council, Degitz added.

Community member Tara Battaglia said she is unhappy with the council’s dissolving and that the decision was made without community input.

“It was dirty and sneaky,” Battaglia said, adding that the council is supposed to represent its community.

Battaglia said she will attend the Oct. 5 meeting, and she hopes there will be a new board that prioritizes the community.

Despite friction among the community, now former recreation council President Jason Sidock said the reason he, Jon Schmitt and Allison Curley dissolved the council was because there weren’t enough people to keep the programs running since the closure of Charles Carroll Elementary at the end of the 2015-16 school year.

“There was nothing left in the Charles Carroll Rec Council,” he added.

Sidock said the executive committee did talk to members of the public before making the decision. There are people who have created a lot of noise about the dissolution of the council, he said, but there weren’t enough participants to maintain the programs and the council, and that’s why he, Schmitt and Curley ended it.

“There’s no children to be able to try to [bring the council back],” Sidock said. “There was not numbers to fill the programs.”

Even still, while a few members of the previous board made the decision to dissolve the council, Degitz said there will be a public meeting on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Bear Branch Nature Center to determine next steps.

Degitz said the dissolving of the council can be used as a soft reset of how it all works. It allows for new bylaws to be created, he added, and wipes the slate clean.

While a few programs, have moved to other areas, there are other programs waiting to see how everything shakes out, he said.

And with the new building, Degitz said there’s hope for continued participation and growth in programs.

Commissioners voted this past spring to set aside money to raze the former school and build a new community center. The entire process is scheduled to take about two years.

The county is hoping to have the community center ready and open in summer 2019.

Commissioners voted to put in a community center, which previous plans suggest will be about 12,000 square feet. The building is planned to be one story with a 6,800-square-foot gym with bleachers, as well as two multipurpose rooms. Previous estimates put the cost of the project at about $3.5 million.

Degitz said he recognizes that with the closure of the school, some children in the community will leave for programs they can attend with their new classmates.

“It’s reasonable to assume there will be some impact,” he said.

But, it’s hard to tell how many will choose programs elsewhere, and how many will choose to participate in activities with their neighbors and community. Degitz said this change is a chance for the council to try to bring in more day programming, perhaps for seniors, since the center will be available more often because it isn’t a school.

“The council really has an opportunity to kind of reinvent themselves and serve some folks that maybe haven’t been served before or expand services,” he added.

