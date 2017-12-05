CCPS school board accepting applications for superintendent

The application process for the next Carroll County Public Schools superintendent has officially opened.

The CCPS Board of Education will be using the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) to conduct the search to fill the pending vacancy . In September, the school board officially signed the contract with MABE after it reached a consensus in August to use them as the firm to conduct a national search.

The application lays out requirements and specifications for whoever fills the role currently held by Superintendent Stephen Guthrie. In July, Guthrie announced he would not seek a third term in his position. Guthrie, who has been superintendent of the school system since 2010, will finish his term June 30, 2018.

The position offers a minimum salary of $190,000, in addition to a benefits package, though the amount offered will be dependent on the qualifications and experience of the applicant, according to the application.

Guthrie’s salary is $212,460, and in addition to that, he gets a $13,500 auto allowance to cover mileage, CCPS Director of Human Resources Chantress Baptist said.

An ideal candidate will, according to the application, be a “consensus builder” who will be transparent and collaborative to communicate “effectively and honestly” with stakeholders. The individual will advocate for the school system and be active and visible in the community and schools. The leader will also demonstrate a commitment to a culture of diversity and inclusion, and successfully use data to make decisions to improve academic achievement, according to the application.

The candidate should also be “an experienced instructional leader with broad pre-k-12 experience who is a passionate advocate for all students; and who understands the unique characteristics of distinct communities within a county school system, is knowledgeable about current educational programs and the use of technology while ensuring safe and orderly schools,” according to the application.

Finally, the candidate should be a “decisive leader,” who respects and listens to staff, is motivating and empowering, holds high ethical standards and expects the trait from others, and accepts ultimate responsibility. They should, according to the application, be a strategic planner with “proven financial and budgeting skills” and allocate resources to advance CCPS’s goals.

Many of the traits laid out in the application were taken from public meetings held with both the community and CCPS staff in November, though the meetings saw low attendance.

The position requires a candidate to have a Maryland superintendent certification, and a doctorate or MBA is preferred. The applicant should have knowledge of the Maryland education system, laws, funding, curriculum and assessment, and be willing to relocate in Carroll County if not already a resident.

The process going forward will play out over the next half year.

MABE lead consultant William Middleton previously laid out the process and timeline for bringing a new superintendent on board, and said CCPS wants to be done so the incoming superintendent can interact with Guthrie before he leaves.

According to the application, first consideration application reviews will end on Jan. 16 and interviews will be conducted in February and March 2018.

Middleton previously said there will be a first round of interviews that are standard, a second round of interviews that are open-ended and then a finalist or multiple finalists who will be pared down to the chosen individual who will be the top candidate. The top candidate must be approved by Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon.

Information regarding the superintendent search, in addition to a link to the application, can be found at http://www.mabe.org/services/maryland-superintendent-vacancies. Anyone with questions regarding the application can reach Middleton at 410-841-5414 or wmiddleton@mabe.org.

CAPTION McDaniel College prepares its inaugural holiday light show for the community. McDaniel College prepares its inaugural holiday light show for the community. CAPTION McDaniel College prepares its inaugural holiday light show for the community. McDaniel College prepares its inaugural holiday light show for the community. CAPTION Students of Sykesville Middle School look on as Chuck Ritz reads the names of Carroll County service members killed in the line of duty and Trevor Kilgore rings the bell of Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial. Students of Sykesville Middle School look on as Chuck Ritz reads the names of Carroll County service members killed in the line of duty and Trevor Kilgore rings the bell of Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial. CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School CAPTION German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap. German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13