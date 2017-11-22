Five Carroll students chosen to participate in state legislature

Five students from schools in Carroll County will have the opportunity to see the Maryland State Legislature up close.

Each year, the Maryland State Legislature invites high school students throughout the state to serve as pages on the floor of the House of Delegates and Senate. Carroll County is eligible to select four representatives and one alternate, according to a news release from Carroll County Public Schools.

Seniors from all seven public high schools and nonpublic high schools in Carroll County were eligible to apply for the honor of serving as a student page.

This year the students representing Carroll County are:

Robyn Anzulis – South Carroll High School,

Allison Bell – Manchester Valley High School,

Nicholas Lindsay – South Carroll High School,

Benjamin Decker – Manchester Valley High School,

Charlotte Crook – South Carroll High School (alternate).

The program enables high school seniors, selected by a local committee, to work as legislative pages for two non-consecutive weeks during the regular session of the legislature, according to the release.

It is designed to interest youth in state government, particularly in the proceedings of the Maryland legislature. The page program is also expected to increase participation in government and foster leadership among youth, as well as to provide students with worthwhile experiences in state government, according to the release.

During their assignment, the pages selected for 2018 will maintain the bill books of individual delegates and senators, run errands, distribute literature and provide general assistance to the legislators, according to the release.

