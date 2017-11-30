CCPS seeking Outstanding Teacher Nominations

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Carroll County Public Schools are seeking nominations for the annual Outstanding Teacher Awards. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 5.

These awards recognize the educators in CCPS who “represent excellence in the teaching profession,” according to a news release from the school system. Any full-time elementary, middle, high school, career and technology or special education teacher, or media specialist, in CCPS is eligible for nomination. Past Carroll County Teacher of the Year winners are not eligible to be finalists, according to the release. School counselors are also not eligible for nomination under Maryland State Teacher of the Year eligibility requirements.

Any parent, student, fellow teacher, supervisor, school administrator or community member may submit a nomination online at www.carrollk12.org. The nomination form is posted under “News and Notices” on the home page, according to the release.

Nominators are urged to nominate teachers who “exemplify the very best of the education profession” and explain why their nominee deserves this recognition, according to the release. All nominated teachers will be invited to the Chamber’s awards program on March 21, when eight finalists will be named. These eight teachers will be eligible for the Carroll County Teacher of the Year Award presented by the school system, according to the release.

Thomas McHugh, who is an English teacher at Century High School, was named last year’s Carroll County’s Teacher of the Year at the end of April. He has been teaching for nearly three decades in the county, and was named as one of seven finalists for the 2017-2018 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

Those interested in more information can contact the CCPS Office of Community and Media Relations at publicinfo@carrollk12.org or 410-751-3020.

