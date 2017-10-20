Outdoor School a chance for LFI students to gain independence, interact with nature

Twelve-year-old Carmen Chanaud sat, eyes affixed on the animals in front of her under the pavilion at the Hashawha Environmental Center.

As Heather Semies repeatedly came closer with an animal — be it a rabbit, a chicken, a duck or a goat — Carmen giggled, a smile spreading across her face as she reached a hand out to touch and pet the creatures.

Semies walked around a semicircle with a number of different farm animals talking about each one, from their names to their breed to their features. And, as she spoke, she went to each child, letting them get up close and personal with each animal.

Some students rubbed their faces against the fur of a black bunny. Others got a kiss from a miniature horse, or got to touch the red, squishy wattle of a chicken.

Wednesday’s rendition of Carroll County Public Schools’ Outdoor School program was a bit different than the version the majority of sixth-grade students have the chance to go on. It’s condensed into two days and created just for CCPS students in the Learning For Independence program. Earlier in the week, students with autism had the opportunity to attend Outdoor School for two days.

“This is designed specifically to meet their needs,” said Gina Felter, principal of the Outdoor School.

On Wednesday, the students got a chance to learn about and touch the animals, paint pumpkins and gourds, learn about the historic Martin Cabin Homestead and participate in the LFI Olympics, which consisted of activities like corn hole and hula hooping. On Thursday, they got to go canoeing and fishing.

CCPS school board Vice President Bob Lord, who was volunteering at the program Wednesday, said the Outdoor School is a “very unique program” to the state of Maryland. All of the schools are required to participate in environmental science, and this is how Carroll does it, he said.

“It’s very important that we include every student,” Lord said.

Semies, who is a teacher at Winters Mill High School, said she’s been bringing her farm animals to the Outdoor School to interact with LFI kids and the students with autism for years.

The animals are docile, she said, so the kids really get to love on them and handle them without worry the animals won’t react well. And for the kids who have been there before — LFI students have the option of coming for all three years in middle school — it’s something they look forward to and remember each year, she said.

The kids really enjoy getting to be around the animals year after year, she added.

“It’s just kind of cool. It’s very tactile,” Semies said.

Linda Shinderman, an LFI teacher for CCPS, said this type of experience is good for the kids because it really teaches them how to do things on their own.

Shinderman sat with the students Wednesday as they worked on an activity painting pumpkins and gourds. After they finished painting, the group walked through the woods and down to the Martin Cabin Homestead, where they got a peek back in time to what life was like in the 1800s.

They learned about how whole families lived in one room and kept warm with a big, stone fireplace.

The students sat on the cabin’s front porch, munching on pumpkin bread and drinking apple cider as they listened to the house’s history.

For many, this time at the Outdoor School is the first time they’ve been away from home and their parents for an extended period of time, Shinderman said.

Since they get the chance to come multiple years in a row, she said, some start out only attending one day. But by the end, many stay overnight into the second day.

“It creates that feeling of independence and growth,” she added. “It’s that growth process that is, for teachers, something that is wonderful to see.”

