Maasai visit to Carroll schools 'mutually beneficial,' a chance to share culture

Fourth-graders at Ebb Valley Elementary School sat around tables, each with a thin, curved wire. The students slowly and methodically worked to put very small, glass beads onto the wire, one by one.

As the students worked, Chief Joseph Ole Tipanko and community organizer John Parsitau, from Nairobi, Kenya, walked around the classroom, giving tips on how to get the beads on quickly. Tipanko is chief of Maasai people who live in a large village outside of Nairobi in Kenya.

And as students finished up their creations, Tipanko and Parsitau measured the bracelets around each child’s wrist, threading the wire through a loop at the end and folding it over to secure the jewelry.

But Tuesday’s visit was about more than just bracelet making.

The program began about a decade ago after now-retired Carroll County Public Schools teacher Dolly Mersinger began a pen pal program with Tipanko. After that, he began to visit CCPS regularly.

Mersinger said Tipanko started with just coming to see her class, then expanded to visit with the entire school and now, Tipanko and others from the village come and talk with students throughout the school system.

The Carroll County Public Library system has also paired with them, and is holding two presentations this week. One was Monday at the North Carroll branch. There will be another presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Eldersburg branch.

“We’re bringing it around the county,” she said.

And while Mersinger said the visit is a chance for students to learn about the Maasai culture, these trips help bring money to Tipanko’s village.

When Tipanko and his delegation come to Carroll, they sell jewelry they make, she said. Students are also asked, if possible, to give a $5 gift to take part in the bracelet making sessions. This money has helped to create wells, build schools and get supplies for those in Tipanko’s village, which has a population of about 5,000 people.

The Maasai people live without electricity and running water in their village. The women in the community are the breadwinners and sell their beadwork jewelry as the main source of income to the village. The women also build the houses — which are huts made of cow dung and sticks. The men in the community raise the cattle and goats.

“It’s been mutually beneficial,” Mersinger said.

Tipanko said getting to come to America is “very exciting.” It’s interesting to share with the children information about the Maasai infrastructure and culture. And in return, it’s exciting to learn about the American education system and how the country works, Tipanko said.

Ten-year-old Lily Blubaugh, of Westminster, said it was a lot of fun getting to make the bracelets. She was putting a lot of blue beads onto her bracelet, she added.

“They are really tiny,” she said, which can make it difficult to work the beads onto the wire.

But, regardless of a little challenge, Lily said it was a “cool” experience. It was especially exciting that the beads came all the way from Africa, she added.

Jamyson Myers, 9, of Westminster, said she liked the variety of beads they had to make the bracelets.

“I like all of the colors,” she added.

Some were solids, and others were clear and sparkly, Jamyson said.

As the fourth-graders filed out and a fifth-grade class filed in, Tipanko stood at the front of the room, shoulders draped in black and white fur. Underneath, he wore colorful garb.

The beads are a chance to learn a few lessons, Tipanko told the students.

When working with the beads, it’s important to have self-control, and to understand the value of sharing, he said. And, it’s important to learn patience.

“These beads are very tiny,” he said. “You have to be patient.”

If you go

What: Presentation and jewelry sale from Maasai delegation

Where: Carroll County Public Library Eldersburg branch, 6400 West Hemlock Drive

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18

