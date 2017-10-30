Oct. 31 last day to participate in CCPS redistricting, facility utilization survey

Tuesday is the last day to participate in the Carroll County Public Schools online survey on redistricting and facility utilization.

The school system released a facility utilization and redistricting survey to the community on Oct. 11. It is available at: www.carrollk12.org/boe/redistrictingfacilityutilization/Pages/default.aspx.

In addition to the survey, a moderator will run a town hall-style meeting where community members can give feedback in person at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 in the auditorium of Winters Mill High School.

This information will be summarized by the moderator, Paula Singer, who will give a report during a school board work session on Dec. 6.

In a recent interview, CCPS Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said the school board is set to make a decision in December about the process and parameters to use to help make these decisions. The options would be an internal group, an external group that is hired or a group made of stakeholders and community members.

