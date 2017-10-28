Recent hiring data shows where CCPS continues to struggle

Carroll County Public School’s most recent hiring data shows efforts to increase diversity among the school system’s teaching staff aren’t progressing quickly.

From Oct. 1, 2016 to Aug. 31, 2017, the school system hired 137 educations, 133 of whom were white. The data, which was presented at the October school board meeting, shows only four minority candidates were hired, two of whom are Asian, one who is African-American and one who is Indian. Director of Human Resources Chantress Baptist said offers were made to five additional minority candidates, who declined.

The lack of diversity in school system staff has been an issue the staff have been working to rectify for years.

Carroll County's population is made up of 8.2 percent minorities, according to 2016 data presented by the school system last February. And while the Carroll County Public Schools system has a 14-percent minority student population, the number of minority staff members is just 4.1 percent.

Board of Education have repeatedly stated they support bringing more diversity to the school system, and has been making it a priority as the board creates its strategic plan.

“I think that our minority hires ideally should represent proportionally the makeup of our population,” school board president Devon Rothschild said in a phone interview.

It’s still a priority of the Board of Ed, she added, and programs like the inaugural Culture Expo that happened in August are an example of that. And, she said, the school board is currently undergoing cultural diversity training.

Rothschild said she hopes as the school system continues to make diversity a priority, that it will result in a continued change in the culture and increase the number of minority educators who want to teach in the county.

“This is a huge priority for me as an individual board member,” she said. “I’m happy to listen to any ideas about how we can do that better.”

CCPS isn’t the only large employer in Carroll seeing disproportionate minority hiring numbers.

For July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017, county government hired 104 people. Three were African-American, one was Hispanic, one was two or more races, and 99 were white. And out of 1,006 full-time employees, about 95 percent, are white, according to data shared by Carroll County Government spokeswoman Christine Winebrenner.

Across the country, educator diversity continues to remain imbalanced, though not at the levels Carroll is experiencing.

Nationally, the elementary and secondary educator workforce is “overwhelmingly homogenous,” with 82 percent of educators in public schools who are white, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Over time, educator diversity has increased. In the 1987-1988 school year, 13 percent of public school teachers were people of color compared to 18 percent in the 2011-12 school year, according to the Department of Education. But while the proportion of all teachers of color has increased over time, the trend is not the result of increases in the proportion of teachers in all non-white racial and ethnic categories. The proportion of teachers who were black decreased slightly over this time period, according to the Department of Education.

School leaders are also predominantly white. In the 2011-12 school year, only 20 percent of public school principals were individuals of color, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

CCPS has been trying to add to its hiring practices in an attempt to diversify its staff.

Baptist said they continue to try to look for possible barriers preventing minority educators from wanting to come, and stay in the county, and look at what is the “picture of CCPS in the community,” she said.

In February, Baptist told the school board often times when minority educators leave the school system, they cite the county and school system’s climate. Baptist said CCPS is also continuing to try to create mentoring programs to help keep people in the school system once they get there.

“We are trying to partner up our seasoned [minority teachers],” she said. These educators can help the new teachers navigate curriculum and other typical teaching issues, as well as how to interact in the community and give advice on challenges they may have dealt with in Carroll.

Baptist also said the school system provides open contracts to try to entice college students to consider Carroll before they’ve even graduated.

“It’s our way of trying to get them connected to CCPS before they really start going out there and interviewing with others,” she said.

A struggle though, Baptist said, is the fact that Carroll schools pull from places like McDaniel College and Towson University, higher education facilities that are not as diverse as others. Of the 137 hires this past year, 82 came from Maryland schools. And of those 82, 40 came from McDaniel or Towson, according to data presented at the October school board meeting.

“Our demographics don’t give us diversity in the pool,” she added.

Baptist could not provide information about the candidate pool, because the school system cannot ask questions about race, ethnicity and gender on the applications, she said.

In an attempt to combat lower diversity numbers in the county and in the schools Carroll often gets teachers from, Baptist said CCPS has been trying to partner with historically black colleges and universities, and go to career fairs up and down the East Coast to increase the diversity pool.

Judy Jones, CCPS supervisor of Equity and Community Outreach, said the school system has being doing “aggressive recruitment efforts” in regard to increasing diversity.

“We’ve been going to places and recruiting where we haven't before,” she said.

They recruited at an NAACP conference in Baltimore, and have been going to more job fairs where there are more minority recruitments, Jones said.

CCPS has also been trying to think outside the box, Jones said, and look at students currently in the school system, to build relationships with them to try to bring them back after college. Jones said there are students of color in CCPS who may be heading in the direction of teaching who they can stay in contact with, or work to help students of color see themselves in that type of position in the future.