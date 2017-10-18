CCPS school board, county delegation talk funding during joint meeting

The Carroll County Board of Education sat down with the county delegation to the General Assembly on Wednesday to talk about key items on the mind of CCPS officials — from funding and the budget to school closures and building utilization to the Kirwan Commission and educational practices.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5 — who sits on the board as a nonvoting, ex-officio member — brought up the need to discuss funding, and the funding gap that looms next year and in coming years.

There’s a $12 million gap because of negotiated teacher contracts and inflation, he said, and the county, state and school board needs to figure out what to do. Commissioners are set to increase the school system’s budget by about $4 million in the next fiscal year, but there’s still about $8 million that needs funded, he said. And while the delegation was able to get some hold harmless funding, at about $1.5 million a year, that money isn’t compounded, he said.

“Unless we’re truly going to cut something or not fund those raises or raise taxes or get more money from the state, something’s got to give,” Howard said. “We’ve got a $12 million elephant in the room, and we’ve got to deal with it.”

Schools Superintendent Stephen Guthrie echoed those thoughts, and said while the school system has been working to find efficiencies — like health care-related savings in the last budget season — there is only so much the school system can do. Right now, he said, he doesn’t have a clear path how to fix the funding gap.

“We’re running out of tricks,” Howard said.

And, Guthrie added, it should be noted that there are fixed costs to running a school system that are not taken into account by the state’s per-student funding formula.

“The number of costs don’t rise and fall with one student,” he said. “You still have the same costs, plus the inflationary increases.”

The group discussed that there is a certain amount of state money for education and at a certain point that pool is merely being split in different ways between the jurisdictions. Guthrie said he wants to get away from the idea of shifting costs from one entity to another.

While the group talked funding from the Carroll County perspective, it also discussed the Kirwan Commission that has been tasked with two main items — looking at education funding and looking at best educational practices. The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education — informally known as the Kirwan Commission, after its Chairman William Kirwan — is a 25-person committee made up of senators, delegates and other leaders across the state, including Guthrie.

Guthrie said the commission has been spending most of its time talking about innovative programs, and less time on the funding aspect of things. And while a report is due in December, with a draft in November, Guthrie said things aren’t moving quite as fast as originally planned.

“We are nowhere close to a draft yet,” he said, something that frustrated members of the county delegation.

Sen. Justin Ready, R-District 5, said the commission has spent 90 percent of its time talking about the “fun stuff” and not enough time talking about how to pay for all of it.

“One of the main reasons you have the commission is to find out how to fund our schools,” he added.

During the meeting, the group also discussed topics such as early childhood education, the school board’s strategic plan, facility utilization, grade configuration and redistricting.

